4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur

The earthquake occurred at 7:09 pm (Representational)

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck Manipur this evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Bishnupur area at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS said.

The earthquake occurred at 7:09 pm, according to NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On June 26, 2024, 19:09:32 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 93.81 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the NCS said in a post on 'X'.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit the state earlier this month.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Kamjong area at a depth of 40 kilometres.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)