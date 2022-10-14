4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Andaman And Nicobar's Campbell Bay

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday, the National Center of Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place 208km north of Campbell bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at around 06:49 PM, with latitude 8.86 and longitude 94.17.

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 18:49:20 IST, Lat: 8.86 & Long: 94.17, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 208km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted National Center of Seismology.

