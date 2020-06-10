4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The National Center for Seismology informed that that epicentre of the earthquake was 110 kilometres north-west of Diglipur.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.(Representational)

Diglipur:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 2.17 am on Wednesday.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 110 km north-west of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar at 2.17 hours today," National Center for Seismology said.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake. 

