BJP Claims NDA Has Support Of 38 Parties, Will Attend Big Meet Tomorrow

The BJP today confirmed that 38 parties will attend the National Democratic Alliance or NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday, in what is being seen as a mega show of strength. The meeting comes in the backdrop of 26 opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru to take on the ruling BJP at the centre.

With less than a year to go for the big 2024 elections, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the challenger again, both the opposition and the BJP are fine tuning their strategy and reaching out to allies.

Addressing a press conference, BJP chief JP Nadda said the NDA's reach and scope has increased over the years.

The BJP chief said there is great enthusiasm due to the positive impact of the Narendra Modi government's schemes and policies.

The NDA meeting will see the presence of a host of existing and new BJP allies as the ruling party has worked overtime in recent weeks and months to seal fresh alliances and win back those who had quit the ruling combine.

Over the weekend, OP Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, declared that he is joining the NDA. After quitting the NDA in 2019, Mr Rajbhar, influential among OBC voters in eastern Uttar Pradesh, had been one of the most outspoken critics of the BJP.

In Bihar, another OBC leader Chirag Paswan, son of former union minister and prominent OBC leader late Ram Vilas Paswan, has also been invited to the big NDA meeting in Delhi by JP Nadda.