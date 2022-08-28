38 Kg Heroin Seized From Truck In Punjab, 2 Arrested: Cops

The truck driver and his accomplice tried to run away but police caught them. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it seized 38 kg of heroin from a truck in Punjab's Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested two persons.

Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana Range) SPS Parmar said that acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel stopped a truck at the Mahalon bypass in SBS Nagar.

While searching the truck, 38 kg of heroin, which was hidden in the toolbox of the vehicle, was seized, the police said.

The truck driver and his accomplice tried to run away but police caught them. The accused were identified as Kulwinder Ram and Bittu, the police officer said.

Police had information that Kulwinder, Bittu, Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath, all residents of SBS Nagar, were engaged in heroin smuggling.

During the preliminary investigation, Kulwinder said that he was asked by Rajesh to bring heroin from Bhuj in Gujarat.

He further said that he had brought 30 kg of heroin from Srinagar in January. He also brought one kg of heroin from Delhi this year after Rajesh asked him to do so, the police said, adding Rajesh and Som Nath were yet to be arrested.

Rajesh is facing 19 criminal cases, including that of murder, drugs and forgery, they added.

