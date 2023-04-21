37 Insurgents Surrender Before Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomes an insurgent who surrendered

Thirty-seven cadres belonging to two outfits laid down their arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a homecoming ceremony organised by the state home department here on Friday.

Of the 37 militants, 36 belong to the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA).

One cadre of Prepak (Pro) also surrendered at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "With more insurgents laying down arms and putting their faith in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, I am confident that we will strengthen peace and progress in Manipur."

I appreciate & welcome the 37 cadres of the two UG groups for their decision to return to the mainstream by laying down their arms during the homecoming ceremony at the 1st Mr Banquet Hall, Imphal

The cadres include 36 from the Chin Kuki Liberation Army & 1 cadre of PREPAK (Pro). pic.twitter.com/tWtA3aP4PH — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 21, 2023

The surrendered weapons include four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols, two grenades, and 540 assorted ammunition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)