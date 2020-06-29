35-Foot Whale Washes Up On Bengal's Mandarmani Beach

The whale was washed up on the beach in Mandarmani in West Bengal.

A 35-foot whale was washed up on the beach in Mandarmani in West Bengal, 150 km from Kolkata, this morning in what locals claim is a first such incident in the area.

The whale's giant head lay in a pool of blood as locals gathered on the beach to see this tragic, never-before-seen sight. Why the blood and why there appear to be some marks of injury on its tail are not clear yet.

Officials of the East Midnapore district have rushed to the spot. So have officials of the forest and wildlife and fisheries departments.

Mandarmani is a popular tourist destination on the Bay of Bengal sea, close to Digha, another tourist draw in Bengal.

Both places are now shut to tourists because of the coronavirus pandemic.