34 Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leaks From Factory Near Mumbai

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the chemical leak (Representational)

Over thirty people were hospitalised in Maharashtra's Ambernath following a gas leak at a chemical factory in the area today morning, officials said.

Locals living near the factory complained of breathlessness, irritation in the eyes, nausea and other health issues following the leak, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Around 10 am, sulphuric acid leaked from the plant located inside the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Ambernath, he said.

Later, 34 people who complained of breathlessness and other issues were admitted to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar - almost 6 km away, the official said. They are currently being treated at the hospital and are out of danger, he said.

After being alerted, the local police and the fire officials rushed to the site and the leak was plugged, the official said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the gas leak, he added.