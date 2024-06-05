31 fishermen rescued after boat develops technical snag mid-sea

A rescue mission was launched based on information that the vessel

A group of 31 fishermen, who were stranded in the sea off Parappanangadi coast as their boat developed a technical snag, were rescued and brought back to the shore, the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing here said on Wednesday.

Personnel of the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing's unit in Beypore brought the stranded fishermen and their vessel, which got stuck mid-sea due to an engine failure, to safety, an official statement said.

A rescue mission was launched based on information that the vessel "Nathan" which had ventured into the sea from Beypore harbour, was stuck in the waters off Parappanangadi area due to an engine failure, it said.

As per directions of the Fisheries Assistant Director, Beypore, the Enforcement wing carried out the mission with the assistance of a marine ambulance, it said.

All the rescued fishermen were brought back safely to the harbour, the statement added.

