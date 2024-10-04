36 Maoists Killed In Encounter Along Dantewada Border In Chhattisgarh

36 Maoists were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh today (File)

Thirty-six Maoists were shot dead by security forces in a forest along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh today, in a huge success for the forces in recent times, sources said.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) began the anti-Maoist operation yesterday, and contact happened at 12.30 pm today, sources said, adding the encounter is going on.

Several assault rifles including AK series and other weapons have been recovered, sources said.

Following intelligence reports of a large Maoist presence, separate teams in the joint operation were sent yesterday to villages in Govel, Nendur and Thulthuli under Orcha and Barsur police stations. They launched combing operations in these villages.

The encounter broke out at noon today in the forests near Nendur-Thulthuli. Using extreme caution, the security forces are pursuing a few remaining Maoists who have retreated deeper into the forest, sources said.

This encounter marks one of the biggest successes for the security forces in their fight against the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh.