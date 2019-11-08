30-Acre Tent City Flooded Day Before Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration

The Tented City project in Gurdaspur district has been developed at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore.

A day ahead of Kartarpur corridor inauguration, the base camp set up for pilgrims in Punjab's border town of Dera Baba Nanak was found partly submerged with water from sudden rain on Thursday.

The Tented City project in Gurdaspur district, developed at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore, has been left damaged, with hoardings announcing the 'Dera Baba Nanak Utsav' lying scattered around the 30-acre complex.

Dera Baba Nanak is expected to receive around 30,000 pilgrims daily for four days between Friday and Monday. The pilgrims, many of whom will be coming from distant lands, will be accommodated in 544 European-style tents, 100 Swiss cottages and 20 darbar-style tents that span the 30 acre land that has been transformed into a well-equipped Tented City, with capacity to put up around 3,500 people a day according to the government.

This city has been set up for 500th Prakash Purb celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The Langar Hall is designed to serve 1,500 persons at a time, with a kitchen equipped with modern facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor linking the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, at 11 am tomorrow. While PM Modi will inaugurate the corridor in Gurdaspur, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will declare it open from the other end.

The Kartarpur Corridor aims to create a pilgrimage link between the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and the Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Dubbed by many as the "corridor of peace", pilgrims hope that it will help bring the two hostile neighbours together in the future.

India and Pakistan had signed an agreement to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Indian pilgrims on October 24, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.