3 Workers Killed After Crane Collapses At Bridge Construction Site In Odisha

The labourers below got crushed under the slabs, say witnesses.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
3 Workers Killed After Crane Collapses At Bridge Construction Site In Odisha

At least three labourers were killed and five were critical after a crane collapsed during the construction of a bridge in Khan Nagar area at Cuttack in Odisha. As per reports, a few cement slabs also collapsed, trapping workers.

The work was going on for a bridge on the Kathajodi River when a crane, lifting some heavy concrete slabs, collapsed. The labourers below got crushed under the slabs, say witnesses.

The critically injured labourers have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

