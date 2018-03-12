3 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir; Schools Shut In Srinagar Fearing Protests One of the terrorists was reportedly involved in a recent attack on a police post in Soura near Srinagar in which a constable was killed

The terrorists were hiding in Anantnag's Hakoora area. (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists have been killed by security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early this morning. Schools and colleges have been closed in the area as a precautionary measure.



Among the terrorists, two have been identified as Eesa Fazili of Soura in Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in south Kashmir. The identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained, police said.



According to the police, one of the terrorists was involved in a recent attack on a police post in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar in which a constable was killed.



The police had launched a search operation based on information about the presence of terrorists in Anantnag's Hakoora area. We didn't give them enough time to escape or breach the cordon, the police statement said.



"While the search was on, the hiding militants fired upon the party ensuing an encounter during which three militants were killed," it added.



The police have recovered AK 47 rifles, pistols and hand grenades and added that no collateral damage was reported.







