3 States Get Over Rs 19,400 Crore To Support Minimum Price For Paddy

Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana account for nearly 75 per cent of India's paddy production

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has sanctioned Rs 19,444 crore as the first instalment to Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana for kharif paddy procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations, according to a statement by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry.

The ministry said the funds have been sanctioned to help the states and their marketing federations in undertaking paddy procurement operations in a timely manner through their cooperative organisations.

Chhattisgarh gets the highest amount at Rs 9,000 crore; Haryana has been sanctioned Rs 5,444 crore, and Telangana Rs 5,500 crore.

This proactive step by the NCDC during the coronavirus crisis will give the much-needed financial support to farmers of these three states that account for nearly 75 per cent of India's paddy production, the statement said.

Sundeep Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC said that the corporation was ready to assist more states in carrying out MSP operations for giving fair value to farmers in the light of historic farm related legislations in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.