3 Of Family Killed As Their Bike Collides With Health Department Van In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Three persons of a family were killed when their motorcycle collided with a van of the health department in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Sinhniwas village, said Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Dubey.

Janved (45), his son Kamar Singh (25) and brother Thakurlal (55) who were riding the motorbike were killed after a collision with the state health department's vaccination van, he said.

Janved and his son were taking Thakurlal to Shivpuri for treatment, the official said.

The van driver went away with the vehicle after the accident. Further probe is on.

