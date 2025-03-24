3 Men Burnt Alive After Bike Comes In Contact With Wire In Rajasthan: Cops

Three men were allegedly burnt alive after their motorcycle came in contact with a broken high-tension wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on the Mundiyad-Kadlu road in Khinvsar, when Pitharam Devasi, Kaluram Devasi, and Jetharam Devasi were en route to Kadlu village, they said.

A live wire was lying on the road, and as soon as the motorcycle passed over it, an electric current surged through the vehicle, causing it to catch fire. The three men were burnt alive, and the bike was completely destroyed, they added.

Locals alerted the electricity department and police, following which the power supply was cut off. Residents expressed anger, alleging negligence by electricity department officials.

Meanwhile, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded compensation of Rs 15 lakh each for the families of the victims.

"Despite crores of rupees being spent on the maintenance of electric lines, high-tension wires are still lying on the ground, due to which three people died today," he wrote in a post on X.

He urged the Rajasthan Government to provide Rs 15 lakh each as financial assistance to the dependents of the men, Beniwal said in the post.

Beniwal also demanded the immediate suspension of the assistant engineer (O&M), Mundwa, of Ajmer Discom, holding him responsible for the maintenance of high-tension lines.

"Crores of rupees are spent from the treasury in the name of maintenance of lines but the work is only done on paper. I have spoken to the managing director of Ajmer Discom regarding the matter," he said.

