All the 3 labourers died on the spot, the official said. (Representational)

Three labourers were run over by a train when they were trying to cross a rail track near Dhandari Kalan in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

GRP in-charge Jaskaran Singh said the migrant labourers were run over by the Ludhiana-Ambala passenger train.

They died on the spot, Mr Singh added.

