3 Labourers Fall To Death From 13th Floor Of Under-Construction Building In Gujarat

Three workers died after falling from the 13th floor of the under-construction Zaveri Green Building in Ghuma, Ahmedabad. The incident happened at night when the workers were working.

According to the police, a worker slipped and fell due to which other workers also fell.

A third worker came to save them, but he also fell and was seriously injured.

"Work was going on at night on the 13th floor, the workers fell due to the swing being suddenly broken. The workers were immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead," said the police

After the incident, police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Amit Vasava, SP (Rural) Ahmedabad said "Three workers died at a construction site in Ghuma, Ahmedabad. One worker fell due to slipping and he took another one with him. The construction site was closed at 6 o'clock but the workers were staying there for some reason. The investigation is currently ongoing, further information will be shared after the investigation is over."

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

