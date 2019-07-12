3 Killed, Over 8 Lakh Affected As Flood Situation Worsens In Assam

With the flood situation worsening in Assam, over 8 lakh people have been affected.

Three people died in Assam after flood waters inundated more areas in lower and central parts of the state on Friday.

Two people died in Golaghat while another was killed in Halflong in a landslide. The death toll due to floods has now risen to six.

With the flood situation worsening in Assam, over 8 lakh people have been affected in 21 of the state's 27 districts and over 1500 villages remain inundated.

Over 27,000 hectares of farmland is also under flood waters and more than 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief centres across the state.

Barpeta in lower Assam is the most affected with over 3 lakh people marooned. Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in upper Assam, Darrang in central Assam, and Bongaigaon and Chirang in lower Assam are also facing the flood fury.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above danger mark in Guwahati along with nine other rivers in flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh landslides have cut off more areas. On Thursday, two school going children died in a massive landslide in Tawang, close to the Indo-China border. Arunachal and Assam have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

