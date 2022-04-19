3 Killed In Landslide As Very Heavy Rainfall Ravages Arunachal Pradesh

Incessant rains over the last one week have ravaged Arunachal Pradesh (Representational Image)

Three persons were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains, officials said today.

Incessant rains over the last one week have ravaged the state, snapping road connectivity in several areas, besides uprooting trees and damaging houses, they said.

A massive landslide hit Sulung Tapin village in Koloriang circle on Monday, damaging at least 15 houses and burying three people alive, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said.

Those who died were identified as Sariu Tongdang (52), Sariu Yajik (47) and Sariu Takar (nine), he said.

One person was critically injured in the incident, he said.

The affected families have been put up at a rehabilitation centre and relief grants were given to them, Mr Gao said.

Heavy rains posed a serious challenge to the movement of security forces on the border roads, particularly the Koloriang-Sarli-Huri road in Kurung Kumey district, Border Roads Organisation's Project Arunank Chief Engineer AK Konwar told news agency PTI.

The road witnessed a series of landslides, including seven landslides of 90 metre long and six metre high on Monday night and another landslide of 90 metre long and six metre high at 5 am on Tuesday, he said.

The Border Roads Organisation worked round-the-clock to clear debris at all 21 landslides sites to facilitate movement of traffic, he said.



