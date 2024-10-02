3 Killed In Clashes Over Land Dispute In Manipur's Ukhrul: Sources

Violence broke out in Manipur's Ukhrul today over a land dispute between two villages

At least three people were killed in a gunfight between residents of two villages over a land dispute in Manipur's Ukhrul district, sources said. Internet has been snapped in the area, and large gatherings have been banned. Several people were also injured in the clashes, sources said.

The gunfight broke out between residents of the two villages while they were cleaning a plot of land as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme, sources said.

Both villages belong to the Naga tribes, and residents in the two villages have been laying claim to the disputed land.

The state police along with the Assam Rifles have been deployed to bring the situation under control, sources said.

In another development, the Manipur Police have flashed a message to all district police heads to remain on "high alert" due to the "present law and order situation".

"All officers, police stations, outposts, nakas etc should remain on high alert," the police said in the message.