3 Injured As Terror Group Attacks Manipur Assembly

An unexploded grenade was recovered and was defused by bomb experts (Representational)

Three security personnel, including one BSF jawan, were injured after terrorists carried out a grenade attack at the Manipur Assembly complex, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 5.55 pm Friday near the sentry gate of the complex at the heart of the capital town, they told reporters here.

All the injured, two private security personnel and the BSF jawan who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, were admitted to the RIMS hospital. They are stated to be out of danger, an attending doctor said.

An unexploded grenade was recovered from the spot and was defused by bomb experts.

Meanwhile, Speaker Y Khemchand strongly condemned the attack and termed the incident as a "terrorist act."

He further said that such acts are deplorable especially at a time when people from outside and across the country are visiting the state to attend Sangai Festival.

Meanwhile, terror group United National Liberation Front in a press release claimed responsibility for the attack.