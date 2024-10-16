3% Hike In Dearness Allowance For Government Employees Cleared Ahead Of Diwali

The central government is set to raise the dearness allowance (DA) for its over crore employees and pensioners by 3 per cent, taking the total to 45 per cent from 38 per cent. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting this morning, weeks ahead of Diwali.

This comes as a major relief to central government employees amid the festive season.

DA is given to government employees and pensioners to compensate them for increasing prices. Revised periodically twice a year, this allowance is calculated on the basis of the latest consumer price index for industrial workers.