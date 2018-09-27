3 Fierce Encounters Break Out In Jammu And Kashmir, Operations Going On

Budgam encounter: The security forces are engaging terrorists who have taken control of a building

An Army soldier, a civilian and a terrorist were killed after fierce encounters broke out at three places in Jammu and Kashmir. The soldier and the terrorist were killed during a pre-dawn encounter at Dooru in Anantnag district, 58 km from Srinagar. Firing has stopped now. A search operation is underway as the security forces suspect more terrorists could be hiding at the area.

"Operation was launched based on specific information. We have lost one soldier and one terrorist has been killed in the operation," a senior police officer said.

Internet service has been snapped in Anantnag, Srinagar and Budgam districts, where the encounters broke out.

In Srinagar, a gunfight broke out at Noorbagh after security forces launched an operation following intelligence inputs that some terrorists could be hiding at a house in the area. The house owner was killed during the operation.

Police sources said the terrorists have escaped from the house and are believed to be hiding in a nearby place. A search operation is underway to track them down, the police said.

In a third encounter, the security forces are engaging three terrorists who have taken control of a religious place in Budgam after they fled from a house where they had been hiding.

"We have called local elders to persuade the terrorists to come out of the religious place. There was a brief exchange of firing," a senior police officer said.