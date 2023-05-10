Karnataka Exit Polls Predict Hung Verdict, Congress Ahead In 3, BJP In 2

Karnataka is heading for a hung assembly, five exit polls have predicted, and the majority of them predicted a slight edge for the Congress. Their predictions also indicate that HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular is likely to play kingmaker. The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113 seats.

Only one exit poll – Zee News Matrize agency – has predicted an upper limit of 118 for the Congress. two others predicted an upper limit of 114 and 117 for the BJP.

Exit polls do not always get it right.

News Nation-CGS has predicted that the BJP will get 114 seats, the Congress 86 and the JD(S) 21.

The Republic TV-P MARQ has predicted that the state's ruling BJP will win 85-100 of the 224 assembly seats, the Congress will win 94-108 and the JD(S) 24-32 seats.

The TV 9-Bharatvansh-Polstrat predicted 88-98 seats for the BJP, 99-109 seats for the Congress and 21-26 seats for the JD(S).

The Zee News Matrize has predicted 79-94 seats for the BJP and 103-118 seats for the Congress and 25-33 seas for the JD(S).

The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat has given an edge to the BJP, predicting the win between 94 and 117 seats. The Congress, it said, will get 91-106 seats and the JD(S) 14-24 seats.

