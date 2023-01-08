3 Dead, 4 Injured As Car Hits Truck In Maharashtra's Palghar

Police are yet tp take the statements of the injured. (Representational)

Three persons, including an infant, died and four were injured after their car smashed into a truck from the rear on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, a police official said.

The accident took place near a temple under Kasa police station limits at 11:45 am when the car with seven members of a family was on its way from Mumbai to Bhilad in Gujarat's Valsad district, the official said.

"The deceased have been identified as Narottam Rathod, 65, his son Ketan Rathod, 32, kin one-year-old Aarvi Rathod. The injured persons are Deepesh Rathod, 35, who was driving the car, Tejal Rathod, 32, Madhu Rathod, 58, and two-and-half-year old Snehal Rathod," Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar told PTI.

No case has been registered as yet as police have not taken the statements of the injured owing to their medical condition, he added.F

