3 Cops Arrested For Allegedly Thrashing Elderly Couple In Gurugram

Three drunk policemen were arrested after they allegedly thrashed an elderly couple at their home, demanding a hookah from them, an official said on Thursday.

Two other policemen, who were part of the ruckus at a home in village Fazilpur on Wednesday night, are absconding.

Police have suspended all five of them.

The three arrested men were caught by the other members of the family and were handed over to the police when they arrived at the spot.

Inspector Madanlala SHO of Badshshpur police station said, "Three personnel have been arrested after their blood alcohol medical test came positive." "All five cops were posted in my office but now all are suspended and we have initiated a departmental inquiry against them. FIR has also been registered as per the complaint and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law. Such acts by cops will not be tolerated," said Upasana, DCP South.

"The accused cops are identified as sub inspector Shri Bhagwan, head constable Manoj, constable Ravinder, Vikas and Pradeep. All were stationed in the office of DCP, South but now are suspended," said police. According to a complaint filed by Rahul Bedi, son of the couple, around 10.30 pm, five men reached his home and threatened and misbehaved with his parents.

He said he heard his parents screaming when he along with his brother returned home last night. On seeing them the five men tried to escape, three of whom were caught by the family while two managed to flee away in their car.

The three claimed to be cops and tried to threaten them, he said.

"My sick father and mother were injured and my family should be protected," he added.

According to police sources, the cops picked up a fight with the elderly couple after they refused to give them hookah as they were all in a drunk state.

The three personnel, who have now been arrested, were found injured and in a drunken condition, police sources said.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against all five cops under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station. PTI COR RDT

