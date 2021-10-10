3 Cases Against Us After Being Hit By BJP MP's Convoy In Haryana: Farmers

Farmers groups had called a protest in Haryana's Ambala.

Farmers' groups have expressed outrage after they said the police in Haryana filed three cases against protesters who were hit by a convoy carrying a BJP MP this week and none based on their complaints.

Farmers called off a protest after being assured of a fair probe in the case. They had started gathering at the grain market in Ambala's Naraingarh, putting the police on alert.

"Any evidence we get, we will take action according to that. There won't be injustice to anybody. We won't take any wrong step under any pressure," senior police officer Anil Kumar said, adding "We have made all arrangements to maintain law and order."

Farmers in Haryana have alleged one person was injured after a vehicle in a convoy carrying BJP MP Nayab Saini hit a group of people who had gathered to protest against the centre's farm laws On Thursday.

The police have registered three separate cases against the farmers who were holding the protest but no First Information Report or FIR has been filed based on their complaint, the protesters said.

The injured farmer was taken to a government hospital in Naraingarh near Ambala, where the incident took place and was released after treatment.

He told reporters he was standing by the side of the road when he was knocked over by the vehicle following that in which the MP was seated.

This came just days after eight people, including four farmers, died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars, which included one owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and allegedly driven by his son Ashish, rammed into a group of farmers holding a peaceful protest.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday night, five days after a murder case was filed in him in a move that has raised serious questions about whether he was afforded VIP treatment because of his father.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been on protest for months on major highways to New Delhi to oppose three new laws which they say will erode a longstanding mechanism that gives farmers a minimum guaranteed price for their rice and wheat.

The government says the laws will help growers get better prices.

The protests have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh ahead of a state assembly election next year, with a group of influential farmer leaders ratcheting up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to roll back the laws.