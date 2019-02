Police said the woman has alleged that she was abducted and gangraped on February 22.

Police on Sunday arrested three persons from the district after a 23-year-old woman alleged they abducted and raped her.

The three accused -- Shubam, Gaurav and Atul -- were arrested in connection with the gangrape case at a village under Mansurpur police station in the district.

