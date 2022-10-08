3 Arrested After Woman's Body Found In Drain In Mumbai: Police

The victim was in a relationship with the husband of one of the accused, police said. (Representational)

The murder case of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in Nehru Nagar has been solved with the arrest of three women, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

They were arrested from Kurla East on Thursday evening after a probe began following the body of the woman being found a day earlier from a drain, he added.

"The deceased was in a relationship with the husband of one of the accused. She was strangled and then her body stuffed in a gunny bag, which was thrown into a drain near Buntara Bhavan," he said.

"We checked CCTV footage of the vicinity and arrested two women who are siblings. The main accused, her sister and a friend killed the woman in the early hours of October 1," the official informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)