3 Armymen Dead In Landslide At Military Camp In Sikkim, Rescue Ops Underway

Three army personnel died and at least six others were missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall hit a military camp at Chatten in Sikkim on Sunday evening, defence officials said. The bodies of the three soldiers - Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada - have been recovered.

Additionally, four armymen were rescued with minor injuries, officials said.

The Indian Army has expressed grief to the families of the soldiers who died in the incident.

"Every effort is being made to provide necessary support to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its personnel, demonstrating its unyielding spirit and dedication to duty even in the face of nature's fury," an official statement read.

The rescue operations are still underway, with the teams working relentlessly around the clock in the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Northeastern states have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing floods and landslides. At least 34 people have died in rain-related incidents so far. Multiple agencies have been engaged in providing relief and rescuing stranded people using various means, including an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and boats, according to officials.

In Sikkim's Lachung, hundreds of tourists were stranded after two bridges were partially damaged due to the poor weather conditions. Officials said that the first batch of tourists were rescued and brought to Phidang in 18 vehicles. Another convoy, comprising 1,678 tourists, has crossed Theng Check Post and is heading towards Phidang.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' warning of heavy rainfall in Sikkim today. According to the weather office, most northeast regions will witness rainfall till June 5, with no significant change in maximum temperature.