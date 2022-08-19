3,500 kg Explosives, 7 am Evacuation: How Noida Towers Will Be Demolished

Early this week, several trucks carrying explosives were seen arriving at the demolition site.

It's all set. The date is locked. The gunpowder is ready. Residents have been asked to stay away as the Supertech's 40-storey Noida twin towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in line with the Supreme Court order that found the structures were built in violation of norms.

The demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall building was to begin on August 21, but the top court accepted the Noida Authority's request for an extension, pushing the exercise to Augst 28. The twin towers, which were to house over 900 flats and 21 shops, are located in Noida's Sector 93B.

Residents of the nearby societies - Emerald Court and ATS Village - have been told to vacate houses by 7 am on August 28. The residents can return home only after 4 pm the same day.

More than 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.

Early this week, several trucks carrying explosives were seen arriving at the demolition site.

"People are scared but there is belief that experts are doing it. Even experts from the UK have been roped in. We are praying to the God. The effect of this explosion wil be felt in a 50-metre radius," said Uday Kumar Tewatia, Chiarman RWA Supertech.

No vehicles from the two societies will be allowed in the area during the demolition exercise. The Noida Authority will provide parking space for them for the period of evacuation.

The evacuation plan was finalised in a meeting held at the Noida Authority office on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the residents' groups of the two adjoining societies, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, local police, fire department, among others.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain shut for vehicular movement from 2:15 pm to 2.45 pm on the day, the plan showed.

Fire tenders, ambulances, etc, required for emergency services, will remain parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers, the plan showed.