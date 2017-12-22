2G Spectrum Case Highlights: What I Did Was Correct, Says A Raja

New Delhi: After a seven-year-long trial, the verdict in 2G case on Thursday came as a surprise as all 17 accused including former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi were acquitted over lack of evidence.
The trial court said yesterday that "a huge scam was seen by everyone where there was none." The judge said in a packed courtroom, " I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well-choreographed charge-sheet."
Following the verdict, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh claimed the scam was an attempt to tarnish the Congress' image. The national auditor had earlier claimed the "2G scam" may have cost the exchequer Rs 1.76 lakh crore.
Here are the highlights on the 2G Spectrum case.
2G Verdict Is Vindication, Says Rahul Gandhi, Targeting PM Over "Lies"
A day after a special court acquitted all accused in the 2G scam, one of the biggest corruption scandals to gut the Manmohan Singh government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called an "architecture of lies".
Acquitting all those accused in the case, a trial court said yesterday that "a huge scam was seen by everyone where there was none." The judge said in a packed courtroom, " I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well-choreographed charge-sheet."
I place verdict at your feet, says A Raja to DMK chief
In emotional words, former telecom minister A Raja of the DMK, acquitted by a Delhi court on Thursday in the 2G case, has thanked his party chief M Karunanidhi for his support and has said he is waiting "to hear your words".
Murder Did Not Take Place At All: A Raja
While speaking to ANI, Former Telecom Minister A Raja said today, "From day-1, my stand was straight and upright that I followed the policy, telecom regularities and recommendations."
"What I did was correct. The CBI, CAG were not able to understand the problem. So the entire case is wrong," he added.
"I offered myself for cross-examination for 14 day. My case is not that murder took place but I did not kill anyone, but my case is murder did not take place at all," he said.
Congress lawmakers in Lok Sabha today demanded apology from the BJP over the remarks made against the former government in 2G Spectrum Case. This comes a day after a trial court acquitted all 17 accused in the case after a seven-year-long trial over a lack of evidence.
A day after the verdict, M Kanimozhi,DMK leader, who is a member of Rajya Sabha, told ANI today, "DMK was blamed unnecessarily and we have been framed; the whole case was based on a notional loss. What we have been saying all these years, now finally the judge said the same thing."
