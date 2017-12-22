2G Spectrum Case Highlights: What I Did Was Correct, Says A Raja

Murder Did Not Take Place At All: A Raja





While speaking to ANI, Former Telecom Minister A Raja said today, "From day-1, my stand was straight and upright that I followed the policy, telecom regularities and recommendations."





"What I did was correct. The CBI, CAG were not able to understand the problem. So the entire case is wrong," he added.





"I offered myself for cross-examination for 14 day. My case is not that murder took place but I did not kill anyone, but my case is murder did not take place at all," he said.