28 Ministers Take Oath In Shivraj Chouhan's Government In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: The oath ceremony began at 11 am.

Twenty-eight ministers are taking oath today in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in Madhya Pradesh. The oath is being administered by Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh Governor who has been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The cabinet expansion has been pending since March. The government, which can accommodate upto 28 ministers, has been functioning with five ministers since mid-April. Even they were inducted nearly a month after the Chief Minister took oath in March.

"Manthan se toh amrit hi nikalta hai, vish toh Shiv pee jaatein hain (churning only yields nectar, the poison is drunk by Shiv)," Mr Chouhan said on Wednesday. In political circles, the statement is seen as an admission that the expanded cabinet might not include ministers, whom he wanted in his team.

The delay -- which officially has been attributed to coronavirus and the Rajya Sabha election -- is linked more to disagreements over how ministry berths will be divided between the BJP and the former Congressmen who joined the party along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in March, pulling down the Congress government led by Kamal Nath.