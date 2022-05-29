26 Rohingya Detained In Assam. They Came From Jammu And Kashmir, Say Police

Among the 26 Rohingya, six are women, six men and the rest are children

The Assam Police have detained 26 Myanmar nationals in Assam's Silchar after they entered the city in a car today.

According to the police, the Myanmar nationals reached Guwahati in a train from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

Then they hired two Innova SUVs to Silchar. They do not have any valid travel documents, police sources have said.

Most Rohingya had fled Myanmar due to persecution. Many of them are suspected to have taken refuge in Jammu and Kashmir, from where they eventually moved to Delhi and then towards Assam.

Police said they believe the 26 Rohingya who they have detained may have been trying to enter Bangladesh illegally from either southern Assam or Tripura.

Several Rohingya have been detained in Assam in similar cases, police sources said.

"Our patrolling party suspected and during interrogation, they were found to be Rohingya from Myanmar. Among the 26, six are women, six men and the rest are children," a police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation shows someone from Silchar contacted them and told them to come. We have detained them for illegally entering India and will proceed in the case as per law," the officer said.