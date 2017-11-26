Tributes Pour In On 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Anniversary

Tributes poured in from all quarters as Sunday marked the ninth anniversary of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.In his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the 26/11 victims and urged the world to unite against terrorism. "We salute all those brave women and men who were killed in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. For over four decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially the world didn't take us seriously but now they are realising destruction caused by terrorism," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet expressed gratitude towards the security personnel who lost their lives while saving their countrymen."On the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we mourn with the families that lost their dear ones. And we recall with gratitude the security personnel who gave their lives in the battle against evil," he tweeted.Remembering the police officers, who laid down their lives during the terror attacks, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with other state ministers laid wreaths at the police memorial in South Mumbai in the morning today and observed silence in the memory of the people killed during the 26/11 attacks.DGP Satish Mathur, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and top police officials were joined by the family members of the 26/11 victims.The carnage was believed to be carried out in the financial capital by 10 terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, who came to Mumbai by sea route, on November 26, 2008, according to PTI.In the mayhem that followed for the next three days, 166 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, were killed."To the 166 lives lost...to over 239 injured...to the innumerable memories etched on the firmament forever and to Mumbai, the city which picked up its pieces and started stronger than ever - A Salute and A Bow of Gratitude from Mumbai Police!" Mumbai Police tweeted.Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to offer condolences. "We remember all the victims of 26/11. Love to their families and friends who lost so much to hatred and violence," he tweeted.