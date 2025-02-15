26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India May Be Delayed: Sources

The extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, announced by US President Donald Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country earlier this week, is likely to be delayed, sources have told NDTV.

The sources said Rana has filed a final appeal on humanitarian grounds after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition, paving the way for his extradition, which may push back his arrival in India by a few weeks.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had earlier worked as a doctor for the Pakistan army and a federal jury had convicted him in 2011 of providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist organisation behind the 2008 attacks. Several places in Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, were attacked and 166 people were killed, including 20 personnel from the police and the security forces, and 26 foreigners.

During a joint press conference with PM Modi on Thursday, US President Donald Trump had said, "Today, I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world (Tahawwur Rana), having to do with the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice."

Trump had also announced that India and the US will work together like "never before" to confront the threat of "radical Islamic terror" across the world.