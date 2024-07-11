25 Years Of Kargil: Story Of Turtuk - Homecoming In 1971, Defended In 1999

Turtuk (SSW) lies in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LOC) and is close to the Saltoro Range.

Twenty-five years ago, a remote village located on the banks of Shyok River at 11,000 feet was at the forefront of an intense battle to defend it from falling into Pakistani control. In 1999, Turtuk, an ancient trade-route village in Ladakh, was defended, unlike in 1971, when it was taken back.

Turtuk, a small village between the Karakoram Range and the Himalayas lies southwest of the Siachen Glacier. During the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war, the town fell into the hands of Pakistan after a ceasefire was declared, but its fate changed when India brought it back in 1971. Turtuk was akin to battles. In 1999 it was again under fire.

Homecoming In 1971

During the 1971 war, the northern sector (Ladakh) was relatively silent except for a few skirmishes and artillery exchanges. Still, one battle in the Himalayas at an altitude exceeding 17,000 feet marked the homecoming of a village that would play a crucial role in defending Siachen and witness acts of courage and sacrifice in 1999.

Battle of Turtuk

Colonel Chewang Rinchen, one of the most decorated officers in the history of the Indian Army, is credited with bringing Turtuk back to India.

When the war with Pakistan was imminent in 1971, Col Rinchen (Then Major) from the Ladakh Scouts was sent to the Nubra Valley, almost 150 km north of Leh. Major Rinchen started recruiting some 500 young volunteers and organised them into four companies - Karakoram, Saser, Rimo and Saltoro, named after the ranges in the region.

Claudi Arpi, a journalist and historian, writes a detailed account of the Battle - Major General SP Malhotra, then GOC-in-C of the 3 Infantry Division, which was responsible for the defence of Ladakh, ordered Col Udai, the CO of Ladakh Scouts to look after the Nubra and Shyok sectors.

The Army base was in the Partapur area in the valley, in 1960 an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) named THOISE (Transit Halt Of Indian Soldiers En Route Siachen) was prepared, which now serves as the base for Siachen.

The objective was to seize control of Pakistani posts and establish a dominant presence in the Nubra and Shyok valleys. Despite anticipating formidable enemy defences along the Shyok River, Rinchen, commanding the 'Dhal Force,' made a bold decision. He ordered his troops to climb a steep mountain to capture Point 18402, and then proceed towards Chulunkha and Turtuk.

The element of surprise was paramount, and to divert attention, a platoon was ordered to launch an attack on the post from behind. The soldiers engaged the enemy, resulting in the successful capture of Point 18402-the highest post ever seized by India.

The manoeuvre was instrumental as it offered clear visibility over Turtuk, Chulunkha, and THOISE along the Shyok, facilitating both; attack and observation capabilities.

The troops rolled down to Chulunkha, and with successive victories, Turtuk was back in Indian control after 23 years.

Major Chewang Rinchen was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for the second time for the heroics displayed in sub-zero temperatures and high altitudes.

Breaking the Trust

Kargil sector is divided into different sub-sectors, including Mushkoh, Dras, Kakasar, Yaldor, Batalik and Turtuk, which is also known as Sub Sector West or (SSW).

Pakistan Army's former chief General Pervez Musharaff planned to alter the LOC using nuclear cover in 1999. One of the motives, apart from cutting off the supply lines to Leh via NH-1A, was to outflank the Indian troops from south of Turtuk and thus render defences weak for Turtuk and Siachen, according to the Kargil Review Committee report.

The Defence of Kargil was the responsibility of the 121 Infantry Brigade, and Turtuk was under the control of the 102 Infantry Brigade and the area was called Sub Sector West (SSW). According to the Kargil Review Committee report, the upheld gaps were - Mashkoh Valley (36 Km), Marpola to Bimbat (LOC 9.5 Km), Bimbat to Kaksar (9 Km) and Yaldor (25 Km from Batalik to Chorbat La).

In Turtuk, seven Pakistani helicopters were seen flying with under-slung loads in the area in the last week of April. A patrol party sent on May 6 was ambushed by the intruders.

Subsequent patrols sent on May 16 and May 19 confirmed the presence of the enemy along and across the LOC at five locations. To defend Turtuk, 11 Rajputana Rifles and 9 Mahar were tasked to evict the enemy.

The Defence of Turtuk

To evict the enemy from Kargil, the Indian Army launched Operation Vijay. In the Turtuk sub-sector, which lies on the southern edge of the Saltoro Ridge, 'Operation Thunderbolt' was launched by the Army.

Brigadier PC Katoch, the commander of 102 Infantry Bridage, planned to pre-empt further expansion by occupying defences on the feature up to Chorbat La.

11 Rajputana Rifles, under the command of Colonel Anil Bhatia, were tasked to evict the enemy and were assisted by 5 Vikas (Special Frontier Force). The plan was to occupy defences along the Turtuk Lungpa and launch further attacks by taking Point 5500.

On the night of 6-7 June, a patrol led by Captain Haneef Uddin was ordered to capture point 5590 under 'Operation Thunderbolt'. The patrol approached the enemy from a position Capt Haneef Uddin had taken control over the previous night at 18,500 feet in low temperatures.

When the patrol was 50 metres from the objective, they were under heavy fire, but Capt Haneef Uddin started targeting the enemy, he aimed to extricate his men but was facing the brunt of continuous fire from almost vertical mountain tops.

Capt Haneef Uddin was constantly providing cover fire to his troops despite suffering gunshot and artillery wounds. Captain Haneef's actions helped the patrol capture point 5590, but he, unfortunately, sacrificed his life while performing his tasks.

The sub-sector was renamed as sub-sector Haneef, and Captain Haneef Uddin was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime gallantry award. This 25-year-old young officer from Delhi was known for his singing talent.

Naib Subedar Mangej Singh of 11 Raj Rif was part of Captain Haneef's patrol. Naib Subedar Mangej was commanding the Medium Machine Gun detachment. Mangej Singh was shot in the chest, but undeterred, he fired back to ensure the patrol evaded hostile fire. He was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously.

Why Turtuk Is Important?

Turtuk (SSW) lies in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LOC) and is close to the Saltoro Range, which is the de facto Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) that runs north from NJ9842, the last demarcated point on the LOC as per the Karachi agreement of 1949.

The Khardungla Pass, the second-highest motorable road in the world, diverges near Tsati and runs along the Shyok River to Turtuk and along the Nubra River to Siachen Base Camp.

The Siachen-Turtuk diversion is 50 Km from Thoise and approximately 100 km from Leh. Inwards to Leh have to be strongly defended. The ceasefire on December 16, 1971, forced the 'Dhal Force' to stop operations, otherwise, they had planned to liberate all of the Baltistan region, which serves as the Pakistani forward base for operations in Siachen.

If Turtuk had been under the control of Pakistan, the defences in Siachen would have been untenable since it lies on the western slopes of the Saltoro Range and THOISE would have been vulnerable to an enemy attack.