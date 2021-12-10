25 Omicron Cases In India, 96 International Arrivals Tested Covid Positive Since Dec 1

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found to be highly infectious.

Highlights India has reported 25 cases of the Omicron variant in total

None of the patients have reported severe symptoms

Omicron cases account for less than 0.04% of total variants detected

India has reported 25 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 but none of the patients have reported severe symptoms, the government said on Friday, amid global alarm over the new strain of the coronavirus.

"Overall 25 Omicron cases in the country so far. All detected cases have mild symptoms. Less than 0.04% of total variants detected," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry said at a briefing.