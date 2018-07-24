24-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped In Moving Car At Gunpoint In UP

According to a complaint filed by the victim, two of the four accused raped her at gunpoint.

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 23:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
24-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped In Moving Car At Gunpoint In UP

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman. (File)

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: 

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in Jalalabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, police said today.

The incident took place on Monday when the woman along with her mother was going to the district jail to meet her brother, a rape accused. Four men in a car came and offered them a lift, said SP Kirit Rathore said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, two of the four accused raped her at gunpoint.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman, who has been sent for a medical examination, Mr Rathore said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sex CrimesRapeUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoCastor OilBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................