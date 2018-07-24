24-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped In Moving Car At Gunpoint In UP

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman. (File)

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in Jalalabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, police said today.

The incident took place on Monday when the woman along with her mother was going to the district jail to meet her brother, a rape accused. Four men in a car came and offered them a lift, said SP Kirit Rathore said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, two of the four accused raped her at gunpoint.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman, who has been sent for a medical examination, Mr Rathore said.