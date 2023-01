23-Year-Old Indian Injured During Armed Robbery In US Dies

No arrests have been made by the police so far. (Representational)

A 23-year-old Indian has died after he was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Devsish Nandepu was shot during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side, Chicago police said on Tuesday morning.

He succumbed to his injuries, a report in ABC7 Eyewitness News said.

The report added that Nandepu died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.

Nandepu and another 22-year-old were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. Sunday when a dark-coloured vehicle approached them. Two occupants from the vehicle held them at gunpoint and demanded valuables from them.

Nandepu and his friend complied and were shot, officials said.

The younger man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)