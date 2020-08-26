23 Punjab MLAs Test Covid Positive 2 Days Before Assembly Session Begins

Twenty-three MLAs and ministers in Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus till today.

Twenty-three MLAs and ministers in Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus till today and only two days are left for the assembly session to start, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said.

"If this is the state of legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground is. The scenario is not conducive to holding physical examinations," Mr Singh said, referring to the fierce debate on the centre's move to allow all-India exams for engineering and medical courses.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an online meeting of chief ministers today suggested they should go to the Supreme Court again seeking to defer holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the meeting, Mr Singh asked Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to defer JEE and NEET.

"Let us all get together to move the Supreme Court for postponement of the exams, which are threatening the lives of lakhs of students," Mr Singh said, adding the world over, exams are being held online.

He suggested JEE, NEET and other professional exams like for admission to law courses could also be held online and there is no need to put students at risk.

Mr Amarinder said even on the issue of final term exams for colleges and universities, the University Grants Commission did not recognise the Punjab government's concerns.

"How can we have exams with Covid projected to peak in the state in September?" Mr Singh said. "I also want students to take exams and pass too, but how can I do this in the midst of the crisis?"