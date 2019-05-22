Elections 2019: Opposition Demand On VVPATs Rejected By Election Body Day Before Counting

The Opposition demand to tally the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips before the Electronic Voting Machines has been turned down by the Election Commission. The random verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips -- made mandatory by the Supreme Court -- will be done after the counting of votes and not before, the Commission said today.

Yesterday, a delegation comprising representatives of 22 opposition parties had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begin.

The Commission had asked for time to consider the issue. After a meeting attended by all three Commissioners today, the demand was rejected.

The question of tallying VVPAT slips rose when the opposition parties contended after the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that the voting machines were tampered to favour the BJP.

The Supreme Court, where the matter finally went, asked the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in Lok Sabha polls.

