22 Injured As Rain Collapses Jail Barrack In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

Twenty-two prisoners were injured, one of them grievously, after a wall of a barrack in Bhind district jail of Madhya Pradesh collapsed early on Saturday, an official said. The wall of barrack number 6 caved in around 5.10 am, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI over phone. The police officer said that the jail building was quite old and the wall might have collapsed as a result of incessant rains over the last couple of days.

Delhi on Friday sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna floodplains, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rain in the upper catchment areas, officials said.

Jul 31, 2021 10:03 (IST) Orange Alert Issued For Delhi, Moderate Rain Predicted Today

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions. The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday. The national capital recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the weather department said.

Jul 31, 2021 09:59 (IST) Water Level At Jharkhand's Patratu Dam Touches Danger Mark

The water level of Jharkhand's Patratu dam touched the danger mark on Friday due to heavy rainfall, an official said. In the wake of continuous rain in the upstream of the Nalkari river that meets the Damodar river, the Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) Estate Department announced that its one of the eight gates would be opened on Saturday to maintain a safe water level, the official said.



