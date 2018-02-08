Delhi Biker, 21, Dies After Neck Slit By Wire Between Police Barricades A 21-year-old man on a motorcycle died, in West Delhi, after his neck was cut in wire tying two police barricades. Four beat constables have been suspended for negligence

Fateful spot on Netaji Subhash Place, where biker caught in wire between barricades, died



Reports suggest that the motorcyclist, who worked for private taxi service, was speeding at night on Wednesday, when the accident happened.



Four police constables have been suspended and a First Investigation Report has been filed for causing death by negligence, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West.



The youth's family said "There were two barricades on either side of the road which were joined by a thick wire. As there was no light on the road, he couldn't see the wire."



Police confirmed that there was cut around the victim's neck and he died on the spot. "During the investigation, we found negligence on the part of area Station House Officer, four beat constables and division staff. We have sent the SHO, Arvind Kumar, to the district lines for questioning.



Mother of the 21-year old news agency ANI that, "police must punish all those behind the fatal negligence."



Family alleges that there were no policemen around when the accident happened, local people tried to help him. Fifteen minutes before the incident, another man was also hit at the same place by the wire, luckily was saved, say relatives.



Reports say, the youth had just finished his graduation and was preparing for competitive examinations



