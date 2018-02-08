Delhi Biker, 21, Dies After Neck Slit By Wire Between Police Barricades

In freak accident, a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle died, after his neck was stuck in a thick wire that was tied between two police barricades on the road near Netaji Subhash Place, in West Delhi.
Reports suggest that the motorcyclist, who worked for private taxi service, was speeding at night on Wednesday, when the accident happened.
Four police constables have been suspended and a First Investigation Report has been filed for causing death by negligence, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West.
The youth's family said "There were two barricades on either side of the road which were joined by a thick wire. As there was no light on the road, he couldn't see the wire."
Police confirmed that there was cut around the victim's neck and he died on the spot. "During the investigation, we found negligence on the part of area Station House Officer, four beat constables and division staff. We have sent the SHO, Arvind Kumar, to the district lines for questioning.
Mother of the 21-year old news agency ANI that, "police must punish all those behind the fatal negligence."
Reports say, the youth had just finished his graduation and was preparing for competitive examinations