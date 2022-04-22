21-Year-Old 'Killed Over Relationship With Girl': Tamil Nadu Police

The man sustained severe injuries and later died at a hospital, police said. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man died allegedly after a group of persons attacked him over his relationship with a girl on Friday in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The Thanjavur Taluk police are investigating the cause of death of the man in Valamarkottai area of the district. A case was registered.

According to police, Anand (21) was brutally attacked by the group that insisted that he should stop getting in touch with a girl with whom he had a relationship.

An altercation ensued between the victim and the group led by Udayakumar (31) of Soorakottai in the morning over the issue at Valamarkottai.

In the fight, Anand sustained severe injuries and later died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)