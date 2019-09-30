21 Dead As Bus Overturns In Gujarat; Extremely Pained, Tweets PM Modi

Twenty-one people were killed in a bus accident in north Gujarat's Banaskantha today

Twenty-one people were killed and over 50 were injured after the "private luxury bus" they were travelling in overturned in north Gujarat's Banaskantha today, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The bus driver lost control on a slippery road in the hilly region due to heavy rain, rescuers who are at the site said.

"The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, overturned at Trishulia Ghat," senior police officer Ajit Rajian said.

In visuals, two bulldozers are seen trying to clear the bus from the road at Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta highway, 160 km from Ahmedabad.

"Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to the state and local authorities. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need. My deepest condolences. May the injured recover at the earliest," Mr Shah tweeted.

