21 Bangladeshis Deported From Assam For Illegally Entering India

The 21 Bangladesh nationals were arrested for violating the Passport Act.

The border police in Assam today deported 21 Bangladesh nationals who had been detained for illegally entering India.

They were arrested for violating the Passport Act and were kept at a detention camp of Silchar Central Jail after being arrested from different places.

While 15 of them were arrested from Karimganj, the other six were caught entering from Cachar district.

After receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, they were handed over to the Bangladesh Border Guards today through the Sutarkandi-Karimganj Immigration Check Post on the India-Bangladesh International Border.

The deportations come in the wake of massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Northeastern states.

It was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 and seeks to amend the Citizenship Act-1955 for granting expedited Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries.