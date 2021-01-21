21:21 | 21-1-2021: Today's A Day That Comes Once In A Lifetime

Many took to Twitter to highlight this "once in a hundred years" rarity. One among them was Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

A unique combination of dates like this occurs only once in a century.

New Delhi:

It's the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century today!  The date, January 21, 2021, is special as it is very rare to witness such an alignment of dates. A unique combination of dates like this occurs only once in a century.

Newsbeep

"A day that comes once in a hundred years! Today is the 21st Day of the 21st Year of the 21st Century. One of those rarities that life throws your way to make the day special," Mr Puri tweeted.

It's not just the date alignment which makes January 21 special, netizens pointed out that at 21 minutes past nine tonight, the clock and the calendar read 21:21 | 21-1-2021 - the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

A similar alignment will next happen at 22:22 on January 22, 2122 - the 22nd minute of the 22nd hour of the 22nd day of the 22nd year of the 22nd century - 101 years later.

However, Twitter is also divided on whether the new millennium began on January 1, 2000, or 2001.