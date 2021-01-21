21:21 | 21-1-2021: Today's A Day That Comes Once In A Lifetime

It's the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century today! The date, January 21, 2021, is special as it is very rare to witness such an alignment of dates. A unique combination of dates like this occurs only once in a century.
Many took to Twitter to highlight this "once in a hundred years" rarity. One among them was Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
"A day that comes once in a hundred years! Today is the 21st Day of the 21st Year of the 21st Century. One of those rarities that life throws your way to make the day special," Mr Puri tweeted.
This will not occur once more till January 22 2122
It's not just the date alignment which makes January 21 special, netizens pointed out that at 21 minutes past nine tonight, the clock and the calendar read 21:21 | 21-1-2021 - the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.
A similar alignment will next happen at 22:22 on January 22, 2122 - the 22nd minute of the 22nd hour of the 22nd day of the 22nd year of the 22nd century - 101 years later.
However, Twitter is also divided on whether the new millennium began on January 1, 2000, or 2001.
When did the 21st century begin? 2000 or 2001?— John H (@johnnyv68) January 21, 2021
I've just checked this. It started 1st Jan 2001. Because the 1st year AD was 1, not 0. So this is the 21st year of the century, that part is right.— John H (@johnnyv68) January 21, 2021
So everyone had their millennium party a year early..