21:21 | 21-1-2021: Today's A Day That Comes Once In A Lifetime

It's the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century today! The date, January 21, 2021, is special as it is very rare to witness such an alignment of dates. A unique combination of dates like this occurs only once in a century.

Many took to Twitter to highlight this "once in a hundred years" rarity. One among them was Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"A day that comes once in a hundred years! Today is the 21st Day of the 21st Year of the 21st Century. One of those rarities that life throws your way to make the day special," Mr Puri tweeted.

A day that comes once in a hundred years!



Today is the 21st Day of the 21st Year of the 21st Century.



One of those rarities that life throws your way to make the day special. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 21, 2021

Guys, at present is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. 😎



This will not occur once more till January 22 2122



This particular date can only occur once in a century.#SushantDay#ThursdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/aaX00Elf6V — Helin ÜLKER (@beautyofhelin) January 21, 2021

#Funfact#OnThisDay

January 21, 2021 we are witness to:

21st day of

21st year of

21st century pic.twitter.com/EG9JCvPaDg — Hall 🍑 Monitor (@aoii92) January 21, 2021

It's not just the date alignment which makes January 21 special, netizens pointed out that at 21 minutes past nine tonight, the clock and the calendar read 21:21 | 21-1-2021 - the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

A similar alignment will next happen at 22:22 on January 22, 2122 - the 22nd minute of the 22nd hour of the 22nd day of the 22nd year of the 22nd century - 101 years later.

Guys, today is the

21st day of the

21st year of the

21st century.

This won't happen again until January 22 2122. pic.twitter.com/rYwmksBBM3 — Real Captain (@_RealCaptain_) January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

09:21:21 pm

21st Second of the

21st Minute of the

21st Hour of the

21st Day of the

21st Year of the

21st Century — hemar (@vavaff_) January 21, 2021

However, Twitter is also divided on whether the new millennium began on January 1, 2000, or 2001.

When did the 21st century begin? 2000 or 2001? — John H (@johnnyv68) January 21, 2021