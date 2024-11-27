Opposition Questions Maharashtra Chief Minister Suspense, BJP Says 'No Rush'

Both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have said there is no dispute over the Chief Minister post

Four days have passed since the Mahayuti scored a mammoth win in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, but the BJP-led alliance is yet to announce its Chief Minister choice. While the BJP wants Devendra Fadnavis for the top job, its ally Shiv Sena is rooting for its leader Eknath Shinde. The BJP is now holding backroom talks with its ally to iron out differences and prevent embarrassment once it names its choice for the top job.

While the Opposition has been questioning the delay in the Mahayuti naming its Chief Minister pick, BJP sources say they were in no rush to form the government. "We are not looking at any timeline. The government formation in Uttar Pradesh took two weeks," a source said.

Apart from the Chief Minister post, the leaders of BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also need to reach an agreement on ministerial berths. Maharashtra can have a total of 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister. The BJP, which won 132 out of the Mahayuti's score of 230, is likely to claim half of the ministerial berths, leaving the rest for allies.

When the Uddhav Thackeray government toppled in 2022 due to a mutiny led by Mr Shinde, the BJP had backed him for Chief Minister despite holding more numerical heft in the Assembly. Mr Fadnavis, albeit grudgingly, had accepted the Deputy Chief Minister role. But this time, after its stellar show in the polls, BJP is unlikely to let the post go to its ally. According to BJP leaders, party workers want Mr Fadnavis in the top role. The BJP's ideological parent RSS is also backing the Nagpur South West MLA, it is learnt.

Eknath Shinde "Unhappy"

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister and leader of BJP ally Republican Party of India (Athawale), has backed Mr Fadnavis for the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, saying that the "people want him." Admitting that the Chief Minister question has led to a "deadlock" within the Mahayuti, he said, "When Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM, he was unhappy. And I can understand that. But, BJP has got 132 seats... Devendra Fadnavis should be made the Chief Minister," he said.

Shiv Sena leaders have said the election was won under Mr Shinde's leadership and he must continue as the Chief Minister. Earlier, Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the 'Bihar model'. "We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM." Sena leader and MLA Sanjay Shirsat said Mr Shinde's face played a huge role in Mahayuti's victory. "We had made sacrifices. We left power. Serious allegations were made, but we rose above them," he said.

Opposition Fires Barbs

Amid the delay in the Mahayuti announcing its Chief Minister pick, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has started taking swipes at Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion that split the Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022.

Shortly after the poll results, Mr Thackeray had said Mr Shinde would now have to work under Mr Fadnavis. Amid reports that the BJP has chosen Mr Fadnavis for the top job, Sena (UBT) has stepped up its attack. Mr Thackeray's aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said, "Eknath Shinde won't become Chief Minister. His purpose has been served." Mr Raut also claimed that this is not a mandate of the people, but of EVMs.

Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told news agency ANI, "If Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised, announce it quickly; what is stopping you? Why are you depriving the people of Maharashtra of the promises made to them, why are you keeping them away and why are you ignoring the steering crisis of Maharashtra?"

Sena Says Mahayuti United

The BJP's strong score in this election has put it in an advantageous position and it now needs only one of its two allies -- Sena and NCP -- to support it to form the government. And the NCP, it is learnt, has already thrown its weight behind Mr Fadnavis. So, Mr Shinde has little leverage to bargain hard for the Chief Minister post. The party is likely to demand a good deal in ministerial posts to make up for the top post.

Speaking to NDTV, Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said a decision on the Chief Minister post will be taken very soon. However, he clarified that the Mahayuti is united. "There is no suspense. Mahayuti's leader will become the Chief Minister. The media is in a hurry. Government formation takes time," he said.

"We are not Uddhav Thackeray that we will run away if Chief Ministership is not given," he said, referring to the Sena-BJP split after the 2019 state polls when Mr Thackeray ended the alliance due to differences over the Chief Minister post.